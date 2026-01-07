Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Jan. 7

🧸 Child care funding: Ohio can sustain its subsidized child care program for at least eight more weeks without federal aid, despite a nationwide freeze on child care funds following fraud allegations in Minnesota. 🏠 Property tax relief: State lawmakers say they plan to keep tweaking the system that has caused financial hardship for some. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 52 seconds to read.

***

‘Dayton does not need to be rescued’: new city leaders sworn in

Dayton’s new mayor says she wants to see the city soar.

• About Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss: Turner-Sloss joined the commission in 2022 and defeated incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. with 52% of the votes in the November election. • What Turner-Sloss is saying: “Dayton does not need to be rescued,” said Turner-Sloss at her swearing-in ceremony. “It requires disciplined leadership, an honest assessment and the political will to correct structural inequities.” • Her vision for the city: Included in her plan are housing, public safety, and building stronger business relationships as the top priorities toward success. • Also sworn in: New city Commissioner Darius Beckham and returning Commissioner Darryl Fairchild were also sworn in to their seats during a ceremony at the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center on Monday evening.

DeWine: Ohio’s subsidized child care program can last 8 weeks amid federal funding freeze

Ohio has enough money to continue its subsidized child care program for at least another eight weeks without further financial support from the federal government, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

• Fraud allegations: President Donald Trump froze federal child care funds to all 50 states, following allegations of subsidized child care fraud against Somali-run facilities in Minnesota. • New requirement: The Trump administration has established a requirement that states prove good stewardship of the funds before receiving further payments. • What officials are saying: “We are going to work closely with our federal partners to ensure they have the information from us that they need to feel confident,” Ohio Department of Children and Youth Director Kara Wente said. • Where things stand: As of Monday, the Trump administration had not yet clearly defined what it’s looking for, nor had it provided Ohio with a time frame for when it intended to clear states for further payments, DeWine told this news outlet.