Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

What we know now: Dayton police continue to investigate after 7-year-old boy reported missing, body found

Dayton police are continuing to investigate after the body of a juvenile believed to be missing 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum was found Saturday.

• Reported kidnapped: At 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Creachbaum’s mother’s boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, reported someone punched him and took the non-verbal boy with autism.

• Listen: The 911 call reporting Creachbaum as kidnapped, hours before his presumed remains were found in Dayton, was released Tuesday.

• The search: Crews searched the home and alleyways in the area. They also cleared Ruskin Elementary School, where Creachbaum was a student. Investigators used drones to assist in the search.

• Body found: Less than 12 hours after seeking the public’s help, police shared an update saying the body of a juvenile believed to be Creachbaum had been found. The identification is pending.

• Mother arrested, boyfriend charged: The boy’s mother was booked on preliminary failure to report a death and obstructing justice charges. Kendrick was charged with three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of gross abuse of a corpse.

• Bond: A magistrate set bond at $2 million for Kendrick, who reportedly left the body of Creachbaum in grass field in Dayton before collecting his bones.

• What they’re saying: “I need to make sure they get what they deserve. “They took an innocent life, why should they have a life?” — Missy Creachbaum, Hershall’s grandmother. Read more reaction from the family.

• Photos: A roadside memorial on a pedestrian bridge in Dayton honors Hershall Creachbaum.

CEO of Young’s Jersey Dairy announces retirement; fourth-generation to take the reins

Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs has announced a change in leadership as CEO Dan Young retires this fall after five decades.

• What Dan is saying: “This is an essential next step for the ongoing success of our family business, and one that has been in the works for several years.”

• Next endeavor: Young will transition into the role of chair of the board for the business.

• Passing the reins: John Young, a fourth-generation Young’s family member and current chief imagination officer, internet and otherwise (CIEIO) will take the helm effective Nov. 1.

• What John is saying: “I feel truly honored by the confidence our family board and leadership have placed in me. I’m excited to continue our tradition of creating fun for our customers, building on the legacy of our family and driving innovation that benefits our community.”

• Fun title: John will retain his farm-fun acronym of CIEIO with his official title changing to, “Chief Ice Cream, Entertainment and Inspiration Officer.”

• One big takeaway: A drive-thru food distribution by The Foodbank, Inc. will take place Thursday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for all residents of the county and nearby communities.

• Tip of the day: To celebrate students returning to school in August and September, local businesses and organizations are hosting events and giveaways. Here is a guide to some of those.

• Person to know today: Studies suggest the average American can typically name around eight U.S. presidents, but 4-year-old Vincent Palmer of Dayton can name all 45 men who have served in 47 presidencies.

• Big move of the day: Dayton leaders have already approved giving $350,000 in grant funding to the Cornerstone project in West Dayton, but they might decide to significantly up the city’s funding contribution this week.

• Dayton Food & Dining: AeCha Cafe, a new, family-run bubble tea shop in Tipp City opens early in the morning during the week to serve milk and fruity teas, lemonade, matcha and coffee.

• Inside Ohio Politics: State Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., has announced he will run for the state Senate seat held by term-limited Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Troy.

• Stat of the day: Honda’s Anna plant is their largest engine plant in the world. Some 2,900 employees at the 2.8-million-square-foot plant make engines for Honda vehicles made in Ohio, Canada, Mexico and even some made in Japan.

• Happening today: Marion’s Piazza is expecting to sell more than 20,000 pizzas today during its 60th anniversary sale. No coupon is necessary.

