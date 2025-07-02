Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Republican leaders in the House are sprinting toward a Wednesday vote on President Donald Trump’s tax and spending cuts package. We’ll continue to follow that story.

Tax cuts, Browns stadium money survive as DeWine vetoes dozens of items in Ohio budget bill

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved Ohio’s $60 billion two-year operating budget after penning 67 line-item vetoes.

• What DeWine is saying: “This budget builds upon my commitment to make Ohio the best place for everyone to live their version of the American Dream. It prioritizes our children, empowers our workforce, and strengthens our communities. We are investing in the people of Ohio, not just today, but for generations to come.”

• Big-ticket items: DeWine left intact the legislature’s plan to create a flat 2.75% income tax rate (thereby eliminating Ohio’s highest tax bracket), and he approved the legislature’s idea to use $600 million of the state’s $3.7 billion in unclaimed funds to partially fund the Cleveland Browns’ new stadium.

• Property taxes: DeWine vetoed several of the legislature’s measures related to property taxes on the grounds that they’d have a substantial impact on school funding.

• School boards: DeWine vetoed a provision that would have made school boards and educational service centers partisan offices.

• Food stamps: DeWine vetoed a budget measure that would have banned food stamps from being used to purchase sugar sweetened beverages, saying the proposed language could have unintended consequences.

• What Democrats are saying: They immediately blasted the budget as “Billionaires First” for benefitting the Browns owners and giving tax cuts to wealthy Ohioans, while limiting investment in public education and setting the stage for massive Medicaid enrollment reductions.

• READ: Here are all 67 line-item vetoes by DeWine from the Ohio budget bill

• Possible overrides: The Ohio General Assembly would need a three-fifths vote to override the vetoes and put the items back in the budget.

‘We have to do our part.’ UD prepares to celebrate 175 years of educating students

Dayton’s namesake university celebrates its 175th anniversary this year, setting aside time to consider how a school in a medium-sized Midwestern city grew to be home to more than 10,000 students.

• Humble beginnings: On July 1, 175 years ago, a small, former farm house opened its doors to 14 primary school students from Dayton for vacation school. Two months later, on Sept. 3, 1850, that same building, St. Mary’s School for Boys, started its first fall term.

• The university today: The University of Dayton is regarded as a top Catholic research university and one of the city of Dayton’s biggest employers. UD drew $238.6 million in sponsored research last year.

• 175th anniversary: Plans are coming together, but the anniversary will be marked by special Masses on Oct. 12, five days before the closing of the university’s “We soar” $400 million-plus fundraising campaign. There will also be a campus picnic Sept. 3. And dual exhibits will celebrate the milestone.

• What the school is saying: “The term we use with our students is ‘Learn, lead and serve,’” said Rev. James Fitz, UD’s rector. “We want to have our students experience more than a preparation for a career, but a vocation, a calling, to be out there in the world doing something that really makes a difference for other people.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton History is planning its next decade, and among the projects on the drawing board — a “performance barn” and a heritage center at Carillon Park dedicated to exploring Dayton’s contributions to the world of sports.

• Tip of the day: Is your drinking water cloudy? Here’s why.

• Big move of the day: After nearly five years and two locations in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood, Blind Rage Records — “Dayton’s Third Best Record Store” — is moving to the Oregon District.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Fifth Street Brewpub opened in 2012 as a gathering space for the community. Today, that still rings true with a focus of serving great beer and pub-style fare, while supporting local and giving back.

• Stat of the day: Last year, Ohio achieved 19,338 new jobs created and generated $1.61 billion in new payroll, while protecting 54,962 existing Ohio jobs and $4.69 billion in payroll.

• Thing to do: July across the Dayton region brings the heat and several ways to celebrate outdoors with various festivals and summer camps for the kids.

• Cincinnati Bengals: The Cincinnati Bengals running backs don’t get much attention in a pass-happy offense, but Chase Brown has evolved into an explosive weapon.

• Dayton Flyers: Kyler Ludlow, a 2007 Fort Loramie High School and 2011 Cedarville University graduate, will replace Doug Hauschild as the primary media contact for the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team.

• Photo of the day: The City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade took place on Saturday. Check out the photos from Tom Gilliam.