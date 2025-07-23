Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

🏠 Property taxes: A new state budget provision offers increased property tax relief to homeowners but potentially reduces local government revenues significantly.

Air Force has not yet responded to congressional concerns about AFMC leadership

The Air Force has not yet responded to public questions about the four-star command status of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

• What the Air Force Materiel Command does: It is the command responsible for researching, acquiring and maintaining Air Force planes and armaments.

• Letters sent: Ohio’s senators and U.S. Rep. Mike Turner have sent letters to the Air Force concerning the four-star command status.

• What Turner’s letter said: “While I applaud (Defense) Secretary (Pete) Hegseth’s steps to streamline leadership, the loss of a four-star position at AFMC would significantly impact U.S. national security.”

• No response: As of Monday, the Air Force had not yet responded to their questions. A spokeswoman for the Department of the Air Force said senior leaders will respond directly to members of Congress.

County commissioners given ‘political football,’ power to extend millions in property tax exemptions

A provision in Ohio’s recently passed state budget empowers county commissioners to double certain property tax exemptions for homeowners, extending property tax relief while also potentially costing local governments tens of millions of dollars.

• What the law does: It gives county commissioners the authority to essentially double the state-funded Homestead exemptions and 2.5% owner-occupancy credits for eligible property owners using local dollars.

• The calculations: Collectively, five counties in southwest Ohio — Butler, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren — could provide $40.4 million in additional Homestead exemptions and $33.6 million for the owner-occupancy tax credit.

• ‘Piggyback provision’: Rep. David Thomas, explained the piggyback tax break like this: “Owner occupancy, you would get a doubling of that, and then Homestead, you would get a doubling of that. And it’s not that the county is paying for the entire amount, it’s each entity would essentially not receive the revenue from that payment.”

• Homestead exemption: It shields the first $28,000 of a property’s value from taxation, and the homeowner must be at least 65 years old or permanently and totally disabled. The income threshold is $40,000.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The feasibility of developing a solar project at the Miami County Incinerator brownfield site looks positive, but county officials have many other factors to consider before pursuit of any project.

• Tip of the day: Here is how to audition for this year’s Halloween Haunt and Winterfest at Kings Island.

• Person to know today: Kettering College, a local college that trains medical professionals, recently hired Lamata Mitchell as its next president.

• Big move of the day: Several businesses have announced plans to open this year on Wayne Avenue in Dayton, with one already partially operating.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Anchored Baking Co. started out as a cottage bakery based in Fairborn, and this week the owner is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Beavercreek near The Greene.

• Schools: Dimco Way is being extended approximately 2,000 feet from Clyo Road to Centerville High School to help reduce traffic congestion and improve roadway access.

• Happening today: The Resilient, wounded veterans turned musicians, will offer a free concert today at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus.

• Thing to do: Get ready to celebrate the Dayton area’s ties to Irish culture as the United Irish of Dayton’s annual Celtic Festival returns this weekend at RiverScape MetroPark.

• Vintage Dayton: Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s performance in Dayton 10 years ago.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Hendrickson does not appear to be reporting for Cincinnati Bengals training camp on time with the rest of the squad.

• Dayton Flyers: Jahari Miller, a 6-foot-3 guard in the class of 2027, announced Monday he received a scholarship offer from the Flyers.

• Photo of the day: 217 We Care hosted the Youth Football Combine at Centennial Field, over the weekend. 217 We Care is a nonprofit that focuses on engaging, motivating, and developing youth by fostering their interests in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) as well as occupational trades. Here are some highlights from Saturday.