Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

🏢 Office building sale: The former NewPage Corp. headquarters in Miami Twp. has been sold for $3.1 million.

🦟 West Nile virus: Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County will conduct mosquito spraying in Dayton and Vandalia after detecting West Nile virus in local samples.

Ohio wants to ban buying soda with food stamps: Working group tackling challenges

A governor’s task force has begun its work to help Ohio achieve its goal of excluding sugary, low-nutritional drinks from food stamp eligibility.

• Who is on the task force? It is composed of retailers, medical professionals and government officials.

• Reasons for the proposed ban: The drinks “do not alleviate hunger, have minimal nutritional value, and have been shown to drive obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension health impacts.”

• Obstacles: Ohio will first need to get permission from the United States Department of Agriculture before making any changes to how the state administers the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP.

• Logistical headache: Various states, including neighboring Indiana, have had similar SNAP waivers approved under the Trump administration, but so far, no state has begun implementing the exclusion because of the logistical headache it poses for retailers that participate in SNAP.

Former paper company headquarters building sells for $3.1M

An office building that once served as the headquarters of NewPage Corp. has been sold for more than $3 million.

• Location: The property’s address appears in local records as 8540 Gander Creek Drive in Miami Twp. The site is some 10 acres in size and is situated south of the Dayton Mall, minutes from the interchange of interstates 75 and 675.

• About the property: The four-story Class A office building was built in 2007 and features an on-site walking trail, 400 parking spaces and more.

• Former tenant: NewPage Corp., at one time billed as “the world’s largest producer of coated paper,” was headquartered in the building with about 350 local employees.

• What they are saying: “This was a challenging product to sell in today’s environment; however, we were able to secure a user who will require the entire building to expand their business,” Mark Langdon, commercial sales associate with Henkle Schueler & Associates, said.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County will spray for mosquitoes after samples tested positive for West Nile virus in Dayton and Vandalia.

• Person to know today: Rhoda Nisbet, a New Lebanon Local Schools Middle School math teacher, is among the four finalists for the Ohio Teacher of the Year competition.

• Big move of the day: The Greater West Dayton Incubator has selected a permanent office in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood’s Cornerstone area.

• Schools: Jerry Scheve, a longtime and “highly respected” accounting professor and women’s basketball coach, left the $23 million sum to Wilmington College after passing away in May.

• Thing to do: The Art in the City festival is happening in Dayton this weekend. Here’s what to know.

• Vintage Dayton: WYSO public radio was an institution of Antioch University and Yellow Springs for many years before expanding its signal across the Miami Valley.

• Dayton Flyers: Jordan Derkack, a transfer from Rutgers with one season of eligibility remaining, is still recovering from a June foot surgery.

• Photo of the day: The Dayton Celtic Festival happened at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton last weekend. Hosted by the United Irish of Dayton in partnership with Five Rivers MetroParks, the festival featured bands, dance troupes, cultural exhibits, food, vendors, kilt parades and more. Festival headliner Gaelic Storm, Father Son and Friends, The Drowsy Lads and McGovern Irish Dance are the featured performers in this gallery.