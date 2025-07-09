Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

🚑 West Dayton hospital petition dispute: A community group pushing for a new public hospital in West Dayton claims to have enough signatures for a ballot measure, but the Dayton City Commission clerk deemed the petition invalid.

🛦 Air Force contract: The University of Dayton Research Institute secured a $9.9 million contract from the Department of Defense.

Watching your trash: Local city using AI-equipped trucks to scan recycling

Centerville is testing a new program where recycling trucks use artificial intelligence to spot and report items that do not belong in the bin.

• How it works: As each cart is emptied, the AI scans its contents and flags materials that do not meet local recycling guidelines.

• What they are saying: “Reducing contamination in our recycling system lowers processing costs and improves the overall efficiency of our collection,” City Manager Wayne Davis said.

• Guidelines: Items such as plastic bags, foam packaging, food waste, “tanglers” like cords or hoses and soiled paper should not be placed in recycling carts.

• Feedback: Residents whose items don’t meet the guidelines will be notified with a personalized postcard, one that tells them which items are not accepted and provides tips on proper recycling.

• Project funding: The total contract amount for the project is $74,945, which is entirely funded through a Montgomery County Solid Waste District grant.

Group seeking West Dayton Hospital meets petition goal, city leaders still opposed

A community group that wants to see a new public hospital created in West Dayton says it has obtained enough signatures for the city commission to consider its citizen-initiated petition.

• Their goal: The group seeks to put a property tax levy measure on the November ballot to try to raise funding for a new health care facility.

• Roadblock: The clerk of the Dayton City Commission reviewed the petition and concluded it’s invalid because it failed to include a statement of receipts and disbursements.

• Same old situation: The Clergy Community Coalition twice before submitted citizen initiative petitions for a levy to support a public hospital, but they were rejected by the city for failing to have enough valid signatures.

• What the mayor is saying: “It is without question that the city does not have the financial ability to annually subsidize a public hospital without defunding existing programs or services,” Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. wrote in a letter sent out to some local leaders last year. “I am also not confident that the city of Dayton will be able to identify willing partners or other funding sources to support a state-of-the-art public hospital.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The FBI was in Dayton on Monday as part of an investigation, marking at least the second time agents were in Montgomery County in the last week.

• Tip of the day: Downsizing can be stress-filled and emotional for older adults. Here is how to not feel overwhelmed.

• Person to know today: Brother David Marshall, a Dayton native and friar in the Order of Saint Augustine, recently found a worldwide audience when spotlighted as a featured singer during the June 14 celebration for Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field in Chicago.

• Big move of the day: After losing some 17,000 employees nationally since January, the Department of Veterans Affairs said it is on pace to reduce its number of employees by nearly 30,000 by the end of September

• Heads-up: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel will conduct an eight-day anti-terrorism training exercise starting Thursday.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Culver’s has opened as the first commercial tenant in West Carrollton’s $75 million River District development.

• Schools: Dayton Public Schools Board of Education will meet Saturday at TopGolf West Chester for a retreat.

• Dayton crime: The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association has agreed to be the oversight agency for Dayton’s new violence interruption program.

• Thing to do: West Carrollton’s popular Hot Air Balloon Glow returns Saturday, with a new slate of performers and vendors.

• Vintage Dayton: On July 8, 1986, about 15 railroad cars of a 44-car train carrying white phosphorus and other cargo went off the tracks in Miamisburg, causing a massive fire that forced widespread evacuations of the area.

• Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals plugged one big hole in their defense with the free agent signing of T.J. Slaton, but their pass rush still faces much uncertainty.

• Dayton Flyers: Koby Brea signed a contract with the Phoenix Suns on Monday. He did not forget his days at UD when he appeared at a Suns press conference that day.

• Photo of the day: Kettering’s Independence Day celebration, happened on Friday at Delco Park. The event featured a DJ pumping music through the park, food trucks, kids’ fun zones, bounce houses, roaming performers and fireworks. See more photos here.