Morning Briefing: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

And on Tuesday afternoon, Kettering Health announced that it has resumed normal operations for several key services weeks after a cyberattack took down the health network’s technology systems.

Huber Heights: New music venue, hotel, Dublin Pub planned near Rose Music Center

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore officially introduced three major development projects during a state of the city address on Monday.

• New music venue: A new 56,000-square-foot indoor music venue is set to be constructed on an 18-acre site at 7125 Executive Boulevard, across the street from Meijer, and less than a half-mile down the street from the Rose Music Center.

• New details: The venue will accommodate up to 3,500 people and will feature performance spaces, VIP lounges, bars, concessions, and “flexible configurations” to host private events and corporate functions, along with concerts.

• What they are saying: “This venue will serve as a cultural and economic anchor for our growing entertainment district, and a general destination for live entertainment, business, and celebration,” Gore said.

• Dublin Pub: A new Dublin Pub location, to be called Dublin Seven, is expected to open in time for St. Patrick’s Day 2027.

• Hotel: Plans for a new hotel on Executive Boulevard, to be constructed on a site adjacent to the new music venue, were also announced. The hotel will feature two restaurants, offering Italian and Indian fare.

P&G’s 7,000 planned layoffs: What it means for area plant, research locations

Cincinnati-based consumer brands giant Procter & Gamble is embarking on two years of reducing its workforce, expecting layoffs of some 7,000 employees by the time the pain is done.

• Restructuring: P&G said it expects to reduce up to 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, or approximately 15% of its current non-manufacturing workforce, over the next two years.

• Local employees:

— Beyond its Cincinnati headquarters, Procter & Gamble has a 1.8 million-square-foot distribution center in Union, one of the first distribution operations located near the Dayton International Airport. That site has hundreds of employees today.

— The company’s Mason Research Center is thought to have more than 2,800 people. It has been said to be the company’s largest research and development center.

• Who it impacts: The layoffs will impact the company’s non-manufacturing workforce —which means the distribution workers in Union and research workers in Mason may be vulnerable to layoffs.

• Geopolitical instability: While the company’s recent announcement does not mention recent American tariffs that could make global supply chains more expensive, it does refer to an “unpredictable ... geopolitical environment.”

• What they are saying: “Technology is rapidly transforming nearly every aspect of daily life. At the same time, we can unlock significant growth by better meeting the needs of currently unserved and under-served consumers, expanding into new segments, and growing markets to best-in-class levels,” P&G said.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: As the ongoing youth mental health crisis grows, Dayton Children’s Hospital is opening a $110 million Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness.

• Tip of the day: Those who get to 16 of 70 Dayton businesses may win prizes as part of Downtown Dayton Partnership’s new Summer Passport program.

• Person to know today: The University of Dayton has named Juanita-Michelle Darden as director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator.

• Dayton Food & Dining: With a love for espresso martinis and sharing them with friends, the team at Mr. Boro’s Tavern has launched espresso martini flights.

• Community Gem: Kyle Shaw spent years in the throes of addiction. Now he runs Whole Truth Ministries, a recovery home which offers a men’s weekly Bible study and partners with others to provide jobs and workforce development skills.

• Thing to do: Here are some of Father’s Day events and discounts to look out for before Sunday.

• Cincinnati Bengals: The team’s top pick, Shemar Stewart, said he doesn’t understand why the Cincinnati Bengals are trying to set a new precedent with his contract, but he doesn’t plan to practice until he’s signed.

• Ohio State buckeyes: Lee Corso is set to end his College GameDay run in Columbus.

• Photo of the day: The Dayton Arcade and the Downtown Dayton Partnership hosted First Friday in the recently redeveloped North Arcade. A unique mix of vendors, artists and makers showcased Dayton’s creative scene. Small business tenants are slated to move into the restored North Arcade’s first floor retail marketplace in late summer 2025. Check out more photos here.