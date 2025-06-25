Morning Briefing: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 28 seconds to read.

***

New law lifts license suspensions on more than 40,000 local drivers

Thousands of Ohio drivers can legally get back on the road following the recent implementation of an Ohio law that reverses license forfeitures for failure to pay court fines or fees.

• House Bill 29: Aside from lifting all court debt-related suspensions, H.B. 29 also removed the future possibility of suspensions being handed down for drug offenses and truancy. It also took steps to scale back suspensions for failing to appear in court or failing to pay child support.

• The numbers: Since House Bill 29 became effective on April 9, 10,747 drivers in Montgomery County; 10,756 in Butler; 10,921 in Clark; and 2,554 in Greene have had a court fee-related driver’s license suspension lifted.

• Statewide: Across the state, more than 170,000 Ohio drivers had suspensions or vehicle registration blocks lifted as a result of the bill.

• What they are saying: “I think it’s really important, especially in a state like Ohio where being able to drive is essential to being able to participate in our economy and provide for your family,” Southern Poverty Law Center Senior Policy Advocate Zack Eckles said. “... Suspensions should be tied to your ability to drive, not your ability to pay a fine or fee.”

Dayton ties record for highest low temperatures

A heat wave continues to bring record warm low temperatures to Dayton.

• Weather warning: A heat advisory is in effect for the Miami Valley and Southwest Ohio until 8 p.m. Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to reach the 90s, with heat indexes of over 100.

• Sunday: Dayton broke a 37-year-old record for June 22. The low temperature was 77 degrees, beating the previous warmest low temperature of 73 degrees.

• Monday: The city tied the 81-year record for highest low temperature for June 23. The low temperature was 73 degrees, matching the record set in 1944.

• Take precautions: People should stay hydrated and limit time outside in direct sunlight. Wear lightweight clothes while outside and do any strenuous activity in the early morning or evening.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton Metro Library’s board of trustees approved a Voluntary Retirement Incentive for employees ahead of expected changes to the state’s funding model for libraries.

• Help us out: Share your holiday travel hacks by filling out our questionnaire.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Passenger rail advocates across the Dayton region and state say the Ohio Senate’s version of the proposed state budget bill is a step in the wrong direction for efforts to improve and expand passenger rail service.

• Community Gems: The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Things to do: Day Air Ballpark will host Donatos Movie Night with a feature presentation of “Moana 2″ on Friday, Aug. 1.

• Dayton Flyers: One year after leaving the Dayton Flyers baseball program for an assistant coaching job at Vanderbilt, Jayson King has returned for a second-stint as UD head coach.

• Vintage Dayton: In the early 1900s, the Crawford, McGregor & Canby Company of Dayton was the world’s largest producer of golf clubs, and its MacGregor line became the biggest name in golf for over 40 years.

• Photo of the day: Dayton History hosted the Carillon Park Rail Festival this past weekend at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton. Featured activities included miniature train rides, train rides on the Carillon Park Railroad, model train displays, rail vendors, food trucks and more. Here’s a look at highlights from Saturday.