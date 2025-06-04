Morning Briefing: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Daniel.Susco@coxinc.com.

Dayton Dragons unveil new $6M ballpark ‘Diamond Club’ addition

As they celebrate their 25th season in downtown Dayton, the Dayton Dragons announced plans for a new club and events space called the Dragons Diamond Club Events Center.

• The center: The new center will be 5,000 square feet, with space for 175 seated guests. There will be 110 outdoor seats above the park’s new batting tunnel along the third-base side of the park.

• Year-round service: The Dragons said that the new events center will be open year-round, starting early this fall.

• Game time: The event space will also be open to general ticket holders during home games if they book the space.

Delta ending Dayton flights to New York in September, adding service to Atlanta

Delta Air Lines has announced it is ending its daily nonstop service from the Dayton International Airport to LaGuardia Airport in New York City at the end of the summer.

• Any alternatives? The Dayton airport’s other airline partners offer one-stop services to New York City, but no nonstop flights.

• Why end service? In a statement, a Delta spokesperson said that the change was part of the airline adjusting their network to meet demand.

• New York to Atlanta: Delta said that the nonstop route to New York City will end Sept. 7, after which it will add another daily route to Atlanta until Dec. 19.

What to know today

• Issue to know today: Some lawmakers in the federal government are trying to pass a bill to eliminate the federal estate tax, setting off an argument about whether it’s a long-overdue fix or an unnecessary move to widen the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

• Looking forward to the weekend: June is Pride month, where the world celebrates diversity and love with the LGBTQ+ community. Many local events will honor Pride with parades and marches, live entertainment, vendors and more.

• Big move of the day: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has broken ground for a $38.3 million child development facility, to eventually care for children aged six weeks to 12 years.

• Coming soon: As the project to reconstruct Interstate 75 between Needmore Road and Leo Street continues, workers will soon move barrier walls to shift southbound traffic to the right side of the highway, a change which will stay in effect until fall 2026.

Quote of the day: “Felt like I gave myself a chance, felt the nerves and felt the pressure of having a chance. That’s what it’s about. I’m excited how I battled.” - local grad and golfer Austin Greaser, after falling just short of qualifying for the U.S. Open.

• Person to know today: Jeff Wysong, a former carpenter who has been remodeling and restoring historic houses in Dayton since the 1980s.

• Thing to do: With warmer temperatures this week, here is where to get a nice, cold ice cream this summer.

• Photo of the day: The American Cape, a statue of Alexander Hamilton on High Street in downtown Hamilton, which was named one of the best livable cities in Ohio.