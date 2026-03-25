Morning Briefing: Wednesday, March 25th, 2026

🚒 Fuyao fire update: The city of Moraine announced that, while there are continuing flare-ups, the fire at Fuyao Glass America’s Moraine manufacturing plant is under control. In a statement sent Tuesday afternoon, the city said that there would be someone monitoring the building through the night. Meanwhile, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency staff are monitoring the air near Fuyao Glass America — and so far, agency monitors are finding air pollution at “acceptable” levels, a spokesman for the agency’s Chicago office said Tuesday.

🏀 Flyers in Dayton: The Dayton Flyers will host their first NIT game in 16 years tonight when they face Illinois State in the quarterfinal round at UD Arena. You can read about how to watch it here, and if you are going to the game, you can read about what you need to know before leaving home here. Our David Jablonski has a preview of tonight’s game as well.

🤝🏽 COMMUNITY GEMS: You can now nominate someone doing something great in your community! The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights and honors people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. The series recognizes people, nominated by you, who make the community better and through their small acts add positivity and goodwill throughout the region.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

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LOCAL NEWS

• Buc-ee’s announces details for Huber Heights April 6 opening

• Property tax debate: Ohio lawmakers explore $182M Homestead expansion

• Area lawmakers hope to push contested ‘abortion reversal’ treatment in Ohio

LIFE

• Historical Centerville ‘stone house’ for sale for $1.795M

• Fraze Pavilion in Kettering seeks local musicians for 2026 season

• ‘Meet Me in the City’ podcast explores Dayton’s music legacy and future

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Man killed in double shooting in Dayton identified

SPORTS

• A closer look at recruiting during Anthony Grant’s tenure (through March 2026)

• Dayton basketball: A-10’s next commissioner wants to find more permanent home for conference tournament

• Girls Basketball: All-Ohio teams announced

NATION & WORLD

• Husted wins key U.S. Senate committee assignment

• Iran has received the 15-point US ceasefire proposal, 2 Pakistani officials say

• New Mexico jury says Meta harms children’s mental health and safety, violating state law

NEW BALLPARK FOOD: Dirty soda, ‘premium smokehouse hot dogs’ and more added to Day Air Ballpark concessions for Dragons season

It’s almost time for Day Air Ballpark to open its gates once again as the Dayton Dragons team kicks off its 26th season! I’m ready for some Dragons baseball, are you?! Our Alex Cutler reports that Professional Sports Catering, which has been in charge of the concessions there since 2012, has unveiled several new and refreshed food items available throughout the stadium. We have photos and descriptions for you here. I will totally be buying some of the green-colored popcorn this season...