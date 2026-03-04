Morning Briefing: Wednesday, March 4rd, 2026

🐕 Pilot program approved: Montgomery County commissioners have approved a three-month pilot program to increase transfer partnerships and behavioral support for dogs at the Animal Resource Center, as we learn from a story from Sydney Dawes. County officials say the agreement sprouted from the monthslong collaboration of Montgomery County Animal Welfare Taskforce members.

🏀 UD and Miami win: The Flyers beat Richmond on the road 65-60, and the RedHawks stayed undefeated after a 74-72 win over Toledo. You can see photos from the UD win here, and read a recap of the Miami game here. If you are keeping track at home, the RedHawks only have one regular-season game left, and if they win, they finish the season undefeated! We will be covering that final regular season game against Ohio for you.

LOCAL NEWS

• Recent gas price jump attributed to Iran conflict boosting seasonal changes

• GOP lawmaker floats tourism pass to provide discounts for Ohioans, out of state residents

• WATCH: Footage released from Caleb Flynn’s arrest for wife’s killing

LIFE

• What a year inside Dayton’s old homes taught me about history, haunted hallways and the people who keep them alive

• Mainstream brings genre-fluid band to Dayton’s Hidden Gem

• New gardeners can learn about seed-starting this weekend at Cox Arboretum

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Dayton man accused of driving high at time of fatal Washington Twp. crash

• Man accused of selling drugs to Dayton man charged in his death

SPORTS

• Girls basketball: Carroll, CJ set up GCL showdown for D-III regional title

• WATCH: Urbana’s Drew Dixon drills late three to propel Urbana past Oakwood

• Boys basketball: Northridge pulls away from Dunbar in 4th, advances to district final

NATION & WORLD

• The Latest: Explosions heard in Tehran and Jerusalem on fifth day of war

• Israel targets Iran’s security forces and leadership as Iran presses attacks across the region

• Takeaways from the first elections of the 2026 midterm campaigns

PHOTOS: 2026 Dayton Adult Prom ‘A Night in Wonderland’ at the Dayton Arcade

The eighth annual sold-out Dayton Adult Prom recently took place at the Dayton Arcade. Were you there? You didn’t have to be, because we have a photo gallery for you to look through this morning! You can see all the great photos from Tom Gilliam here.