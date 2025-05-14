Morning Briefing: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Plus, read our investigation: BCI probe of area state rep finds ‘concerning and suspicious’ behavior, raises concerns with case handling

And lastly from overnight, Hal McCoy writes that Pete Rose deserves to be in the Hall of Fame after his ban from baseball was overturned.

Royal Canin opens $390M pet food plant in Preble County: Ribbon-cutting this week

Pet food supplier, Royal Canin is set to create more than 200 new jobs in Preble County with a $390 million manufacturing expansion in Lewisburg.

• The company: Founded by a French veterinarian in 1968, it makes and supplies cat and dog foods with an emphasis on nutrition.

• The site: The 450,000-square-foot expansion was built on the same property as the company’s Pet Health Nutrition Center, 6573 Ohio 503.

• Jobs: The project is expected to generate $11.5 million in new annual payroll while retaining $5.4 million in existing payroll.

• Ribbon cutting: A ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the site is set for Thursday.

• Doing business in Ohio: In recent years, Ohio has said that its food and agribusiness supports four of the top five pet food manufacturers that have facilities in Ohio, including Nestlé Purina.

Jail video shows events that led to Christian Black’s death

Christian Black, 25, died in March after an altercation at the Montgomery County Jail. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide as a result of mechanical and positional asphyxiation.

• Officers on leave: 10 jail staff were placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said that this is a procedural step and not an implication of guilt.

• Family lawsuit: Attorneys for Black’s family say he was murdered and released dozens of videos obtained from the sheriff’s office showing Black’s time at the jail after he was taken into custody March 23.

• See the video: The Dayton Daily News has edited together videos from his stay to show what happened while Black was there, from when he was booked to when he was removed in an ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A Miami County physician who failed to register homemade “destructive devices” avoided prison in federal court.

• Best of Dayton 2025: Vote for your favorites here.

• Big move of the day: Dollar General’s DG Market will build a new location to Miami Twp. despite prior efforts by the township’s board of trustees to block it.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Layne’s Chicken Fingers, a Texas-based chicken joint is bringing small-town charm, friendly service and iconic chicken fingers to Ohio with four restaurants planned in the Dayton region.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Some Ohio lawmakers want to establish protections for patients who receive alternative treatments or prescriptions from doctors outside of a facility at which they may be hospitalized.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Hendrickson said he will not play this season on his current contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

• Vintage Dayton: Elsa’s Mexican restaurants have been serving Miami Valley residents for decades.

• Thing to do: Empowerment, representation and visibility are among the core fundamentals of the Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival, which returns for a second year Thursday through Sunday at The Neon in downtown Dayton.

• Photo of the day: The first Waynesville Street Faire of 2025 happened on Main Street on Saturday. Featured activities included shopping from vendors, kids’ activities, food trucks and live music. The recurring event will return on June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13 and Dec. 7. More photos here.