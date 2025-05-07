Morning Briefing: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 27 seconds to read.

***

Election results: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Tuesday’s election decided multiple issues. Here’s a look at some of the most important:

• Issue 2: Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment Tuesday to allow the state to issue up to $2.5 billion in bonds for infrastructure improvements.

• School levies: Unofficial, final results from Tuesday’s election show the Huber Heights school levy vote split and the Jefferson Twp. school levy lost. Voters in several other school districts, including Oakwood, Northmont and Mad River, showed support for levies.

• Miami County: In their fourth attempt to pass a levy since 2023, the Milton-Union schools succeeded, according to unofficial results Tuesday from the Miami County Board of Elections.

• Tax requests: Voters approved tax request renewals Tuesday night that benefit city services in final, unofficial, final results for Huber Heights, German Twp. and West Carrollton.

• Warren, Greene: Election night returns showed school levies failed in Greene and Warren counties, while results on public safety tax levies were mixed: A fire levy in Sugarcreek Twp. passed while voters turned down a fire levy in Franklin.

• Dayton city commission race: Incumbent Darryl Fairchild, along with Darius Beckham, Karen Wick and Jacob Davis will advance to the November general election in the Dayton City Commission races.

• All results: See every result from Tuesday’s election here.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Automotive glass producer Fuyao Glass America has plans to expand a plant in Illinois.

• Best of Dayton 2025: Vote for your favorites here.

• A day in the life: Jeremy Long. This Dayton-based artist and associate professor of painting at Wright State University creates works that stay with you after you’ve left the viewing space.

• Big move of the day: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is building a fence defining a new boundary to make way for a new commercial development.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Megan Bryan has taken over Lala Sugarland, renaming the business to “The SugarLand Social.” She plans to continue operating it as an ice cream and candy shop.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Geno Stone is taking a pay cut in the final year of his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

• Stat of the day: With more than 350 miles of paved, multi-use recreational trails, the Miami Valley is a great place to give cycling a try.

• Thing to do: The Dayton Art Institute will host several events in the coming weeks.

• Photo of the day: Wright State University held its spring 2025 commencement on Saturday. The ceremony was held at the Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Check out more photos here.