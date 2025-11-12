Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Nov. 12

🔎 New Lebanon firings: Nearly two years after being dismissed in a sweeping administrative shakeup, former law director Ron Keener publicly addressed the village council about his firing. 🏛️ Shutdown vote: Hundreds of representatives are returning to Washington today so the U.S. House can vote on a bill to end the government shutdown. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 43 seconds to read.

***

The Black Friday deals are plentiful already: What local stores are discounting right now

The traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season is still a couple weeks away, but shoppers can already find Black Friday deals popping up at local stores and online. • Holiday forecast: Retail sales are expected to grow between 3.7% and 4.2% over last year. • What they are saying: “We remain bullish about the holiday shopping season and expect that consumers will continue to seek savings in nonessential categories to be able to spend on gifts for loved ones,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay. • Early shopping: 42% of shoppers plan to buy items before Black Friday. Many big-box retailers and smaller popular stores started holiday deals as soon as Halloween ended. • Small Business Saturday: For those who want to spend their dollars at local small businesses, Small Business Saturday is set for Nov. 29, the day after Black Friday.

Former law director for New Lebanon breaks silence; Calls 2024 firings a ‘grave injustice’

One of the eight New Lebanon employees fired in early 2024 as part of an administrative shakeup has spoken out for the first time in the 19 months since, publicly addressing the village council members who facilitated his ouster. • The employee: Attorney Ron Keener had been employed by the village as law director on a contracted basis for nearly two decades when he was let go in early 2024. • Background: Keener was initially placed on administrative leave in February 2024 and subsequently fired along with other top village officials, including former Village Manager Glena Madden, Chief Financial Officer Phillip Hinson, Police Chief Curtis Hensley, and Service Superintendent Scott Brock. The village cited Keener’s “failure to administer the duties expected of the law director effectively” and for not bringing potential misconduct to light. • What Keener had to say: “(Officials) defamed and besmirched four individuals plus myself by their actions,” Keener said of the council members who voted alongside the mayor to approve the firings. • Law Director under fire: Keener also criticized the appointment of current Law Director Mike McNamee, who led the internal investigation into the village based on allegations of misdealing against the previous administration.