Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025

🚰 Water and sewer costs: Montgomery County said it plans to increase its water and sewer service prices for the next five years

🚗 Slowing down: Speed limits could soon decrease in business areas of Dayton.

Appeals court ruling clears way for Sheetz in Centerville; City ‘disappointed’ with ruling

An appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that Centerville’s City Council has to accept a plan to build a Sheetz gas station and convenience store at 6318 Far Hills Avenue.

• The council said it was “disappointed” by the decision in a statement, adding that they are evaluating their options for moving forward.

• The fight over the proposed Sheetz location has been going on since 2023, when the council rejected the proposal, which had been approved by the Centerville Planning Commission.

• The council said it rejected the proposal because the 24/7 gas station wouldn’t match the “use and character” of nearby properties, which include a Lutheran church and a retirement community.

• The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court ruled that the council was overstepping its authority, and wasn’t basing its decision on the city’s land use regulations.

Montgomery County to raise water, sewer rates by 5% each year through 2030

Many Montgomery County residents will be charged more for their water and sewer services over the next five years, increasing by 5% each year.

• Combined quarterly charges for these utilities are expected to increase by about $10.50 next year; $11.10 in 2027; $11.65 in 2028; $12.30 in 2029; and $12.90 in 2030.

• So, if you pay the average of $211.73 for water and sewage, in 2030 you will pay $270.15.

• The county said that the increasing rates are because of rising repair and operations expenses and wholesale water costs from the city of Dayton, which supplies the county’s water.

• County commissioner Carolyn Rice said they are investing in the system before trouble arises: “We’re not waiting until stuff breaks.”

• Award winner: Jubie’s Creamery took home Flavor of the Year at a national ice cream convention with its Hot Honeycomb ice cream.

• Tip of the day: The city of Dayton could soon have reduced speed limits in business districts, possibly as low as 25 mph.

• Big move of the day: Multiple Dayton-area restaurants are handing out free meals this week to people facing food insecurity.

• Coming soon: That Dayton Holiday Festival is returning to the Gem City Nov. 28, kicking off the holiday season in downtown Dayton.

• Happening today: The Dayton Flyers tonight will play against Marquette for the first time in 21 years. This is what you need to know ahead of the game.

• Photo of the day: Did we see you with your debonair dogs at the 34th annual Pet Afflaire Gala on Saturday? See more photos of the event from photographer Tom Gilliam.