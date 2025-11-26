Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Nov. 26

Here are three things you should know today:
🛦 Air Force Materiel Command spending: The AFMC, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, executed nearly $83 billion across its portfolio in 2025.
🐶 Animal intake restrictions: The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center will limit animal intakes to court-ordered cases for the next two weeks due to kennel construction.
🚓 Miami County jail: Officials are hitting the road hoping to explain the need for a new county jail to residents.
If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.
Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.
The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 18 seconds to read.
***
Wright-Patt-based command spent nearly $83 billion this year
A major Air Force command based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base spent or obligated nearly $83 billion in fiscal year 2025.
• The Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC): The command is responsible for marshalling the material resources, weapons and planes the Air Force needs to defend the nation. AFMC oversees a global workforce of 89,000 people who research, equip and sustain Air Force planes, weapons and equipment.
• Perspective: The entire Air Force budget in the past fiscal year was about $217 billion. That means the team headquartered at Wright-Patterson controls about 38% of the Air Force budget.
• What they are saying: “We overcame a number of challenges in 2025, including navigating a first-ever full year continuing resolution and a dynamic resource landscape,” Brig. Gen. Jason Corrothers, director, AFMC financial management, and comptroller, said.
• Looking ahead: President Trump’s FY 2026 overall Air Force budget request was $249.5 billion. That was a $36.3 billion — or 17% — increase over the FY 2025 budget request.
Animal Resource Center kennels temporarily closed during construction
The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center will restrict animal intakes for the next two weeks due to construction work in parts of the shelter’s kennel area.
• Restrictions: Because several kennels are temporarily closed, the ARC will limit intakes to those that are court-ordered. Lost and found services are not affected.
• By the numbers: More than 140,000 dogs are estimated to reside in Montgomery County. The county’s shelter has historically had space for roughly 80 dogs.
• Improvements: The project aims to improve the care, comfort and safety of dogs housed at the facility.
• What they are saying: “These improvements will ensure the continued safety of staff and the dogs in our care. Restricting intake during construction allows us to maintain safe, humane conditions that every animal deserves,” said Amy Bohardt, Director of the Animal Resource Center.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: Miamisburg Helping Hands food pantry distributed 145 dinner boxes provided by Crossroads Church in the parking lot of Miamisburg Civic Center on Saturday afternoon.
• Big move of the day: Moraine recently took the first step toward making a new splash pad a reality.
• Dayton Food & Dining: After a month of soft openings, Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails in Trotwood is now open to the public for reservations only. Those without a reservation are welcome to sit at the bar.
• Tip of the day: Here are some of the best-selling books of 2025.
• Heads up: “A Very Carillon Christmas” TV special is airing one more time this week.
• Thing to do: There are many ways to celebrate Thanksgiving without roasted turkey and stuffing, with a number of events commemorating the holiday set to take place in the Dayton area alone.
• Vintage Dayton: The Tree of Light at Carillon Historical Park, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has become synonymous with Christmas in the Miami Valley.
• Ohio State Buckeyes: OSU and Michigan brace for The Game with playoff implications and historic stakes.
• Dayton Flyers: UD has announced the signing of Sean Pouedet, a 22-year-old guard from Belgium.
• Photo of the day: The 38th annual Christmas in Historic Springboro, the largest three-day holiday festival in the tri-state area, happened over the weekend. Here’s a look at highlights from Saturday 📷.