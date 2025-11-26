Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Nov. 26

🐶 Animal intake restrictions: The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center will limit animal intakes to court-ordered cases for the next two weeks due to kennel construction. 🚓 Miami County jail: Officials are hitting the road hoping to explain the need for a new county jail to residents. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 18 seconds to read.

***

Wright-Patt-based command spent nearly $83 billion this year

A major Air Force command based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base spent or obligated nearly $83 billion in fiscal year 2025.

• The Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC): The command is responsible for marshalling the material resources, weapons and planes the Air Force needs to defend the nation. AFMC oversees a global workforce of 89,000 people who research, equip and sustain Air Force planes, weapons and equipment. • Perspective: The entire Air Force budget in the past fiscal year was about $217 billion. That means the team headquartered at Wright-Patterson controls about 38% of the Air Force budget. • What they are saying: “We overcame a number of challenges in 2025, including navigating a first-ever full year continuing resolution and a dynamic resource landscape,” Brig. Gen. Jason Corrothers, director, AFMC financial management, and comptroller, said. • Looking ahead: President Trump’s FY 2026 overall Air Force budget request was $249.5 billion. That was a $36.3 billion — or 17% — increase over the FY 2025 budget request.

Animal Resource Center kennels temporarily closed during construction

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center will restrict animal intakes for the next two weeks due to construction work in parts of the shelter’s kennel area. • Restrictions: Because several kennels are temporarily closed, the ARC will limit intakes to those that are court-ordered. Lost and found services are not affected. • By the numbers: More than 140,000 dogs are estimated to reside in Montgomery County. The county’s shelter has historically had space for roughly 80 dogs. • Improvements: The project aims to improve the care, comfort and safety of dogs housed at the facility. • What they are saying: “These improvements will ensure the continued safety of staff and the dogs in our care. Restricting intake during construction allows us to maintain safe, humane conditions that every animal deserves,” said Amy Bohardt, Director of the Animal Resource Center.