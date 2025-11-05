Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025

📋 Key takeaways: Here are the key things you should know about the races and issues we were watching.

Also today, we give you a full rundown of things you need to know about yesterday’s election after our journalists spent all night reporting on the results.

Key results from Tuesday’s election

Here’s a quick list:

• Dayton mayor: In one of the night’s biggest upsets, Dayton City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss defeated incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. (Video of her speech▶️).

• Issue 9: Dayton voters approved a levy for funding toward a new hospital in west Dayton, but the issue still has its critics.

• School levies: There were mixed results on levies. Passage for Springboro, failure in Franklin and Jefferson Twp.

• Beavercreek: City and school race outcomes featured a mix of incumbents holding office and being ousted.

• Huber Heights school board: Candidates Kelly Bledsoe, Mark Combs, and Steven Zbinden have been elected.

• Centerville school board: Incumbent Megan Murray Sparks and non-incumbents Kathy Crippen and Mark Peters bested incumbent John Doll.

Going deeper

• Races with some controversy:

— Miami Twp. voters elected Terry Posey Jr. and Drew Barry over Bob Matthews, the current village fiscal officer who is facing efforts from the Ohio Attorney General to remove him from office.

— The Miamisburg schools race drew attention from outside political action committees and scrutiny from residents over the handling of teachers’ comments following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Incumbents Christopher Amsler and Ann Niess and non-incumbent Shelbi Nunery bested non-incumbents Chris Keilholz and Ryan Riddell.

• In Kettering:

— Voters elected Bryan Suddith as their new mayor in a landslide victory over fellow Councilman Bob Scott. Two political newcomers were also elected to the city commission, with voters picking Laura Arber and Dan Palmer in a three-way race with Tyler Scott.

— Suddith replaces Peggy Lehner, who is retiring from public office after nearly three decades at the local and state level.

• In Greene County:

— Voters have passed a new Greene County Public Library operating levy.

— It was one of a few property tax asks on Greene County residents’ ballot, including a renewal for a public health levy, which also passed.

• Nationally:

— The AP has called the New York City mayor race for Democrat Zohran Mamdani over former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

— In New Jersey, the AP has called the governor’s race for Democrat Mikie Sherrill over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. In Virginia, the AP called the governor’s race for Democrat Abigail Spanberger over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.

