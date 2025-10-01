Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025

🚗 New drivers ed requirements: All Ohioans under 21 must now complete a full driver’s education course to obtain a driver’s license. Gov. Mike DeWine supported the change to improve road safety, citing high crash rates among 18- to 20-year-old drivers. 🏠 Property tax reform push: For Montgomery County officials, the hope is the Ohio General Assembly may pitch in to expand pre-existing statewide programs to provide immediate relief to taxpayers. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 53 seconds to read.

What happens during a government shutdown?

Drivers ed now required for drivers under 21 in Ohio; state unveils new app

Ohioans under 21 years old are now required to go through a formal driver’s education course before obtaining their license, following a change to state law that went into effect this week. • Prior law: Previously, the law allowed Ohioans 18 years old and older to bypass formal driver’s education. • What Gov. DeWine is saying: “Frankly, we’ve seen far too many teens waiting to get their license until they turn 18. What was happening was a number of teenagers just didn’t ever get driver’s training,” DeWine said. • New requirements: Any Ohioan aged 16 to 20 seeking a license must get a temporary driver’s permit and take 24 hours of classroom instruction, eight hours of in-car instruction and 50 hours of supervised driving practice. • New app: The state has unveiled its new “RoadReady Ohio” app, which allows parents to record and log a learner’s practice driving hours and uses telematics data to provide feedback on the learner’s driving behaviors, including braking, acceleration, cornering and speed.