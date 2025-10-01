Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025

Here are three things you should know today:
🏦 Government shutdown: Washington is bracing for what could be a prolonged federal shutdown after lawmakers deadlocked and missed the deadline for funding the government.
🚗 New drivers ed requirements: All Ohioans under 21 must now complete a full driver’s education course to obtain a driver’s license. Gov. Mike DeWine supported the change to improve road safety, citing high crash rates among 18- to 20-year-old drivers.
🏠 Property tax reform push: For Montgomery County officials, the hope is the Ohio General Assembly may pitch in to expand pre-existing statewide programs to provide immediate relief to taxpayers.
What happens during a government shutdown?
• Federal employees: Thousands of Dayton-area federal employees and contractors will be grappling with a new reality.
• Social Security: The effects depend on whether you are already receiving benefits. Existing benefits, however, will continue to be paid.
• The military: In all, some 2,067,700 members of the U.S. military personnel, including those at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will continue to work during any lapse in federal appropriations, according to the DOD contingency plan.
• Veterans benefits and burials: The Department of Veterans Affairs sought to reassure veterans and their families this week that core services and benefits for veterans would be protected in a government shutdown and that veterans will continue to receive their monthly pensions and disability payments on time.
Drivers ed now required for drivers under 21 in Ohio; state unveils new app
Ohioans under 21 years old are now required to go through a formal driver’s education course before obtaining their license, following a change to state law that went into effect this week.
• Prior law: Previously, the law allowed Ohioans 18 years old and older to bypass formal driver’s education.
• What Gov. DeWine is saying: “Frankly, we’ve seen far too many teens waiting to get their license until they turn 18. What was happening was a number of teenagers just didn’t ever get driver’s training,” DeWine said.
• New requirements: Any Ohioan aged 16 to 20 seeking a license must get a temporary driver’s permit and take 24 hours of classroom instruction, eight hours of in-car instruction and 50 hours of supervised driving practice.
• New app: The state has unveiled its new “RoadReady Ohio” app, which allows parents to record and log a learner’s practice driving hours and uses telematics data to provide feedback on the learner’s driving behaviors, including braking, acceleration, cornering and speed.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: Montgomery County leaders are looking to the Ohio General Assembly for action on property tax reform and relief for homeowners who are feeling overwhelmed by their tax bills.
• Big move of the day: After being on the market for more than two years, Village Family Restaurant in Waynesville has a new team of owners taking over operations today.
• Dayton Food & Dining: Sheetz has opened an 11th location in the Dayton region. Here are 5 food items you should try.
• Schools: After a lengthy Monday executive session, the Xenia school board decided to vote at its next meeting whether to fire several educators who posted about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on social media.
• Stat of the day: Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase to $11 next year for non-tipped workers. It’s a 30-cent increase from this year’s minimum wage of $10.70 an hour.
• In Your Prime: One of the biggest hurdles for senior citizens and their families as they try to determine how and when someone should stop driving.
• Dayton Flyers: How does Dayton measure up to the rest of the A-10 in the Grant era? Here’s a look at how the Flyers rank in different areas.
• Photo of the day: Warrant brought their Let the Good Times Rock Tour to Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, Sept. 25. Special guests Lita Ford and FireHouse opened the show. Check out all of the photos from Tom Gilliam here. 📷