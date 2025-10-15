Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025

🏀 Flying home to roost: UD’s athletic director talks to us about hiring former Flyer and NBA veteran Jim Paxson to aid the school’s basketball program. 🗳️ 2025 Election: Know who and what you are voting for using our Voter’s Guide!

Franklin County judge halts Ohio intoxicating hemp ban

A Franklin County judge issued a ruling to block the governor’s executive orders banning the sale of intoxicating hemp in Ohio. • The orders: The original orders, signed Oct. 8, would have retailers take products containing delta-8, THCA or similar hemp products off their shelves, and have the Ohio Department of Agriculture change their administrative definitions to exclude intoxicating hemp from legal hemp sales. • The court case: Three retailers, including Fumee Smoke and Vape in West Chester Twp., challenged the orders in Franlin County Court of Common Pleas last week, arguing the orders usurp the legislature’s power and conflict with settled law. • Background: The orders came two years after Gov. Mike DeWine urged the general assembly to pass reforms on intoxicating hemp, which can be sold to anyone at the retailer’s discretion.

‘His mind, his experience, his connections’ — Why Dayton hired Jim Paxson

University of Dayton athletic director Neil Sullivan talked with us about hiring former Flyer Jim Paxson as a basketball operations advisor. • Paxson’s flying past: After graduating from Alter High School, Jim Paxson decided to attend UD, and after his college basketball career still ranks fifth in UD history in scoring. He went on to be UD’s all-time leading scorer in the NBA with 11,199 points over 11 seasons before retiring in 1990. • His new role: Paxson will serve as a senior advisor for basketball operations, the university announced, with Sullivan saying Paxson will have similar responsibilities to a general manager. • Paxson’s plans: Sullivan said he asked Paxson to build infrastructure for UD to be more deliberate how it spends its money on players based on his experience and connections, as well as other consultants and software programs. • Sullivan says: “You’ll see him around. He’s not going to be sitting on a bench for games or be at every game, but there’s no question that he’ll be involved in games here and on the road and have access to film and all that stuff. He’s all in. It’s not an absent role, so to speak. But he doesn’t need to be in the gym every day.”