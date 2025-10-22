Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Oct. 22

Here are three things you should know today:
🌿Marijuana-related OVIs: A bill to update Ohio’s OVI laws regarding marijuana has been unanimously approved by the Ohio Senate.
🏭 CenterPoint Energy sale: CenterPoint Energy is selling its Ohio natural gas distribution business, Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, to National Fuel Gas Company for over $2.6 billion, impacting around 335,000 customers in the Dayton area.
🗳️ Election 2025: Here are the school tax issues on local ballots in the Nov. 4 election in local counties.
Ohio Senate votes to change how drivers are tested for marijuana-related OVIs
The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved a bill that would update the state’s OVI laws when it comes to marijuana.
• Why it’s needed: The state’s current testing procedures for a motorist’s THC content can find them guilty of driving impaired even if they haven’t ingested marijuana in a month.
• The science: Ohio’s law enforcement tests motorists for the compound carboxy-THC, an inactive residual compound that can be found in a person’s system after their body breaks down delta-9 THC, the psychoactive compound within marijuana.
• Senate Bill 55: It would eliminate the state’s current standards that focus on inactive compounds in a suspected impaired motorist’s system and instead direct Ohio law enforcement to test for more indicative compounds.
• Study: The Dayton Daily News recently reported that a study by researchers at Wright State University found that about four in 10 drivers killed in automobile crashes in Montgomery County over a nearly six-year period had “active” THC in their systems.
CenterPoint Energy to sell Dayton natural gas business for more than $2.6 billion
CenterPoint Energy has announced the sale of its Ohio natural gas distribution business, Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, to National Fuel Gas Company for a little more than $2.6 billion.
• The assets: They include approximately 5,900 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline in Ohio serving approximately 335,000 metered customers in the Dayton region.
• Closing the deal: Before the deal is final, it must go through customary legal steps, including getting approval from federal regulators and notifying Public Utilities Commission of Ohio so it can review it.
• Customers affected: CenterPoint Energy Chair and CEO Jason Wells said the company’s natural gas employees and National Fuel will be focused on delivering “a seamless transition” for the approximately 335,000 customers in West Central Ohio.
• Timeline: CenterPoint said it expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: A trial date has been set for members of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club accused of conspiring to commit violent crimes in Ohio and Kentucky.
• Big move of the day: Hailstorm Vintage, a comic book, vintage clothing and collectible store on South Main Street in Waynesville, is celebrating its grand opening on Nov. 1.
• Dayton Food & Dining: As six Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes restaurants prepare to close on Thursday, nearly 20 Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants remain open throughout the state.
• Thing to do: Here are 9 Halloween events at Dayton region libraries this week and next.
• Vintage Dayton: WGTZ’s “Z-93” was part of a music era that many Daytonians grew up with.
• High school football: Here’s a look at the area’s top 10 ranked teams after Week 9.
• Photo of the day: The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 14th annual Fairborn Halloween Festival in downtown Fairborn over the weekend. Here’s a look at Saturday’s highlights. 📷