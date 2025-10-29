Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Oct. 29

Here are three things you should know today:
🍽 Food assistance: Nearly 150,000 local residents could lose food aid if the federal government shutdown continues into November, with additional impacts expected on health education and child care services.
🔎 Double homicide-suicide: Jacob E. Prichard killed his wife and a co-worker from WPAFB before taking his own life, officials say.
🗳️ Election 2025: Dayton City Commission candidates Darius Beckham and Karen Wick have outraised their opponents, Jacob Davis and incumbent City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild, in the race for two seats.
Food, childcare aid for 150K area residents in jeopardy as federal shutdown drags on
Nearly 150,000 area residents are at risk of their food assistance being cut off if the federal government shutdown drags into November.
• Food assistance: After the Trump administration announced it would not tap into nearly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep the food assistance program powered, the U.S. Department of Agriculture posted a notice on its website saying federal food aid will not go out Nov. 1.
• By the numbers: In Montgomery County, more than 83,000 residents rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to help feed their families. Neighboring Greene County has 14,822 residents enrolled.
• WIC: Thousands of local moms and children who receive food assistance through WIC, or the Special Supplement Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, may also find themselves without benefits.
• Head Start: A program that allows Montgomery, Darke and Miami County parents to have child care arrangements will see its funding continue through the year, but the same program is shuttering after Nov. 1 in other parts of Ohio.
Police: Huber Heights man kills wife, co-worker before driving wife’s body to West Milton
A man found dead with his wife’s body in the trunk of their car outside the West Milton Municipal Building killed her and another woman before killing himself, West Milton police said.
• Those involved: Police said that the man, identified as Jacob E. Prichard, 34, killed his wife, 33-year-old Jaymee M. Prichard, as well as a co-worker, 25-year-old Jaime S. Gustitus of Sugarcreek Twp., early Saturday morning.
• Their connection: Jaime Gustitus was a first lieutenant who worked in the 711th Human Performance Wing, Jacob Prichard was part of the Air Force Research Laboratory, and Jaymee Prichard worked in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, according to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Police said that Jacob Prichard and Gustitus worked together at WPAFB, but otherwise their relationship is unclear.
• What base officials are saying: “We are committed to fully investigating this incident and ensuring the families and co-workers of the victims receive the support they need during this difficult time,” said Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, deputy commander, Air Force Materiel Command.
What to know today
• Help us out: Are you a World War II veteran? We want to honor local veterans and hear about your experience as a member of the Greatest Generation.
• One big takeaway: A ruling in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court bars Miami Twp. fiscal officer Bob Matthews from official duties over a gold coin controversy.
• Person to know today: Beavercreek City Schools superintendent Paul Otten has been named the Ohio Superintendent of the Year by the Buckeye Association of School Administrators.
• Big move of the day: The Centerville Police Department is using a new, state-of-the-art technology aimed to enhance emergency response and improve public safety.
• Dayton Food & Dining: It’s that time of year again! The Dayton Daily News Holiday Cookie Contest is back, and this year we’re asking bakers to bring one dozen of their favorite cookies to our downtown Dayton office.
• Schools: Notre Dame football coach and Wayne High School graduate Marcus Freeman recently presented a $330,000 donation to the Huber Heights school district to fund construction of a new athletic weight room at the high school.
• Happening today: D’s Birria and More, formerly known as More Than A Apron, is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar location in Miamisburg after business today. The owner plans to relocate to Harrison Twp. next week.
• Vintage Dayton: Land near a Wells & Co. Custom Tattoos and Looks That Kill Salon has a wild history — and there are YouTube videos about it.
• Athlete of the week: We’ve opened the voting for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week.
• Photo of the day: Occultist, a home haunt at 3441 Beechgrove Road in Moraine, is open 6-10 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Here is the full story and a sneak peek from reporter Natalie Jones 📷.