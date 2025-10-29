Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Oct. 29

🔎 Double homicide-suicide: Jacob E. Prichard killed his wife and a co-worker from WPAFB before taking his own life, officials say. 🗳️ Election 2025: Dayton City Commission candidates Darius Beckham and Karen Wick have outraised their opponents, Jacob Davis and incumbent City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild, in the race for two seats. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 36 seconds to read.

Food, childcare aid for 150K area residents in jeopardy as federal shutdown drags on

Nearly 150,000 area residents are at risk of their food assistance being cut off if the federal government shutdown drags into November. • Food assistance: After the Trump administration announced it would not tap into nearly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep the food assistance program powered, the U.S. Department of Agriculture posted a notice on its website saying federal food aid will not go out Nov. 1. • By the numbers: In Montgomery County, more than 83,000 residents rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to help feed their families. Neighboring Greene County has 14,822 residents enrolled. • WIC: Thousands of local moms and children who receive food assistance through WIC, or the Special Supplement Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, may also find themselves without benefits. • Head Start: A program that allows Montgomery, Darke and Miami County parents to have child care arrangements will see its funding continue through the year, but the same program is shuttering after Nov. 1 in other parts of Ohio.

Police: Huber Heights man kills wife, co-worker before driving wife’s body to West Milton

A man found dead with his wife’s body in the trunk of their car outside the West Milton Municipal Building killed her and another woman before killing himself, West Milton police said. • Those involved: Police said that the man, identified as Jacob E. Prichard, 34, killed his wife, 33-year-old Jaymee M. Prichard, as well as a co-worker, 25-year-old Jaime S. Gustitus of Sugarcreek Twp., early Saturday morning. • Their connection: Jaime Gustitus was a first lieutenant who worked in the 711th Human Performance Wing, Jacob Prichard was part of the Air Force Research Laboratory, and Jaymee Prichard worked in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, according to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Police said that Jacob Prichard and Gustitus worked together at WPAFB, but otherwise their relationship is unclear. • What base officials are saying: “We are committed to fully investigating this incident and ensuring the families and co-workers of the victims receive the support they need during this difficult time,” said Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, deputy commander, Air Force Materiel Command.