Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025

Lawsuit: Ohio cannabis businesses sue state over advertising, product guidance

Ohio cannabis businesses in a recent lawsuit are arguing the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control’s rules for advertising are too stringent and go against voter-approved recreational cannabis law. • Complaints: The lawsuit states that product designs must be approved by the DCC and businesses must file applications to roll out any new product. Each application comes with a $200 fee. The lawsuit also states that the DCC has numerous restrictions on merchandise a business can sell. • The affidavit: It says the state cannabis division is applying medical cannabis rules to adult-use cannabis, calling guidance issued to cannabis businesses that related to advertising “invalid and unenforceable.” It demands that the court declare guidance that doesn’t align with the state’s rulemaking process null and void and prohibit the DCC from issuing additional guidance without following the rulemaking process. • What businesses are saying: “I think we’ll keep seeing more and more of Ohio sales continue to grow, but I think it’s also been hindered a little bit without really being able to get good advertising out,” said Brian Wingfield, the co-owner and co-founder of the Ohio Cannabis Company. • Cannabis sales: More than $802 million has been reported in total product sales as of mid-September.

Cincinnati Bengals acquire veteran QB Joe Flacco from rival Cleveland Browns

Head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that the Cincinnati Bengals were exploring other options at quarterback, and on Tuesday, they acquired Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns. • Jake Browning: The backup stepped in for injured Joe Burrow in the second quarter of the Week 2 win against Jacksonville, and he has thrown eight interceptions over 15 quarters since. • The deal: The Browns sent the 40-year-old Flacco and a sixth-round pick to the Bengals for a fifth-round pick. • Flacco’s season so far: Flacco is in his 18th NFL season, and he started the first four games for Cleveland, going 1-3. He has completed just 58.1 percent of his passes for 815 yards and two touchdowns with six interceptions. • Up next: The Bengals have lost three straight heading into this week’s game at Green Bay on Sunday.