Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025

🔎 Cierra Chapman investigation: Dayton police are examining a disturbing comment made by Walter Rodgers during a Sept. 2 shootout, which may be connected to the nearly three-year disappearance of Cierra Chapman. 💰 Tax bill: Key takeaways from our investigative reporting on skyrocketing tax bills.

City responds to Kettering Health announcing Greene Memorial to remain open

Kettering Health no longer plans to close Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia and instead will invest $10 million for renovations and modernization. • Background: In August 2024, Kettering Health announced plans to close the Monroe Drive hospital and replace it with a $44 million medical center about 10 miles away. • Opposition: Xenia city officials voiced dissatisfaction with the proposal, which they characterized as a reduction of services that would force Greene County residents outside county limits to find health care. • New plan: Kettering Health will now invest $10 million in Greene Memorial Hospital while also building a $26 million outpatient health center on Progress Drive across from the YMCA. • City manager statement: “We agree with Kettering Health leadership that Xenia and eastern Greene County are underserved and additional primary care combined with a continuing hospital presence are warranted,” said Brent Merriman.

Dayton police investigating comment possibly linked to woman’s 2022 disappearance

Dayton police are investigating a comment made during a shootout that could be linked to the disappearance of Cierra Chapman, who’s been missing for nearly three years. • The comment: According to federal court records, Walter Rodgers was at a Sunoco gas station when he said, “I’m going to do ya’ll like I did Cierra,” during a shootout in Dayton on Sept. 2. • Relationship: Cierra Chapman is the ex-girlfriend of Rodgers. • Missing: Chapman was meeting an ex-boyfriend to exchange items before she went missing in December 2022. Days later Middletown police found her 2014 Cadillac SRX parked on gravel in the area of Jewell and Shelley streets in Middletown. Her purse and cellphone were in the SUV. • No new charges: As of Tuesday, Rodgers is not facing any charges related to Chapman. He has one count of illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony pending in federal court.