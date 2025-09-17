Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025

🎖️ Wright-Patt news: Dayton-area native Brig. Gen. Douglas “Beaker” Wickert returns to the area as director of Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations. 🐯 Burrow backups: The Bengals have acquired two new quarterbacks as insurance after Joe Burrow’s injury. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 52 seconds to read.

Xenia schools launch investigation into teacher staff over Charlie Kirk social media posts

Xenia Community Schools is investigating teachers’ personal social media posts following public outcry over comments about the death of Charlie Kirk. • School board meeting: School board members met in executive session Monday night and did not take comments from the dozens of people who attended that meeting. • School board statement: “We as the Xenia Community School Board are against any type of violence. Viewpoints that promote violence do not reflect the core values of Xenia Community Schools. We are now investigating this situation and are taking all necessary steps to resolve it. This is a very difficult situation and we are working hand in hand with our legal team.” • The investigation: The school board did not confirm how many individuals were under investigation. • Proposed Ohio House bill: Two Republicans say they’re introducing a bill that would increase the state’s criminal penalties for politically motivated violence following last week’s assassination of Kirk.

Beavercreek native now leading AFMC’s Air, Space and Cyberspace work

Brig. Gen. Douglas “Beaker” Wickert, a Dayton-area native who relinquished command of Edwards Air Force Base this summer, has taken on a new role at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. • Local connection: He is a 1991 Beavercreek High School graduate. • Previous command: Wickert formerly led the 412th Test Wing in California’s Edwards Air Force Base. He led that wing as well as Plant 42, a manufacturing site for classified aircraft. • His new title: Wickert has been named director of Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations at the headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson. • His mission: Wickert is responsible for shaping the workforce and for “stewarding the infrastructure to develop, test, field and sustain integrated war-winning capabilities,” along with being responsible for AFMC’s policy and resources for test and cyber operations, flight management, airfield services, weather services and command and control operations.