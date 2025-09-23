Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025

🎖 Defense department memo: A memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggests creating a new four-star general role and relocating acquisition teams to the Pentagon, raising questions about potential impacts on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. 🧺 Caesar Creek Flea Market: The popular vintage shopping spot near Wilmington will permanently close at the end of November, ending nearly 50 years of operation. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 46 seconds to read.

Kettering Health internet problems resolved

An internet outage at Kettering Health that forced seven locations to stop receiving patients was resolved after about seven hours. • IT issue: The problem is believed to be the result of an internal IT issue. It was not related to a cyber attack or an external party, but still caused several applications to be unavailable including MyChart, until about 2:30 p.m., Tuesday. • Facilities affected: Emergency departments on diversion and not accepting patients were Hamilton, Greene Memorial, Huber, Middletown, Preble, Springfield and Franklin. Phone systems remained operational. • Not related: Between April and May, Kettering Health was the target of a cyberattack that resulted in canceled appointments, delayed medical treatments and an inability for patients to call their care teams or access the health care system’s online patient portal, MyChart.

Department of Defense memo proposes sweeping reorganization of acquisition work

A recent memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth proposes a sweeping reorganization of defense acquisition work that would establish a new four-star general overseeing that work while moving new acquisition teams to the Pentagon. • The memo: It proposes the nomination of an O-10 or flag officer — equivalent to a four-star general in the Air Force — to oversee the delivery of critical weapons, with authority over the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the AFLCMC Development Office and the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. The memo, which the Dayton Daily News obtained, says the general overseeing the acquisition of weapons “will have direct hire authority to establish and sustain high-performance teams” for the weapons programs. • Wright-Patt impact: AFLCMC is headquartered at Wright-Patterson, with about 9,940 employees at the base, including the 88th Air Base Wing. It’s unclear what implications such a reorganization would have for WPAFB, which has long been the home of Air Force acquisition missions. Some 40% of the Air Force budget flows through Wright-Patterson. • What they are saying: A Pentagon official granted anonymity to discuss unclassified but sensitive information said: “The department is still working through details and the implementation of the new office, but the plan is for the workforce to remain where it is.”