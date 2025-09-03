Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025

🥫 Aluminum recycling partnership: DRT Holdings is partnering with Atlanta’s Novelis to develop beverage can ends made from up to 99% recycled aluminum.

⚾ Record-setting night: The Dayton Dragons set a franchise record with their 14th straight win on Tuesday night.

Ohio schools that allow staff to carry guns increasing but still low

The recent shooting at a Minnesota Catholic school sent shockwaves through school systems across the country and once again has put school administrators on high alert.

• Background: The Minnesota shooter killed two school children before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot. The school did not have armed teachers or administrators.

• Ohio law: In 2022, following the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, Ohio legislators allowed teachers or staff who receive 24 hours of training to carry a gun in schools.

• Ohio schools: A majority of Ohio’s schools do not arm staff, but the number of districts with staff or security carrying guns has grown exponentially.

• The numbers: 97 private, charter and public schools have registered with the Ohio School Safety Center to allow staff members to carry guns. There are more than 600 public school districts and more than 700 chartered private schools in the state. In Montgomery County, just six schools have registered to carry guns in schools.

Dayton manufacturer partners with Atlanta recycler on new can ends

A Dayton-Kettering manufacturer whose founder invented the can pop-top is partnering with an Atlanta aluminum recycler.

• The companies: Novelis and DRT both work in metal packaging. Novelis focuses on high-recycled-content, low-carbon flat rolled aluminum sheet products. DRT provides high-speed manufacturing equipment for beverage can ends, capable of producing up to 3,000 ends per minute.

• The agreement: The companies have entered into an agreement to speed the adoption of high-recycled-content alloys in aluminum beverage can ends.

• The goal: It is a “unialloy” design enabling beverage can ends to be made from up to 99% recycled content. Typically, the body of an aluminum can is made from a different alloy than the can top or end.

• History: DRT, once better known as Dayton Reliable Tool and Manufacturing, founded by Ermal Fraze, the inventor of the pop-top beverage can, has been producing in Dayton since 1949.

What to know today

• Investigation: The city of Dayton has struggled with what to do about homeless encampments that pop up around the city just as quickly as the city clears them out. Here are some key takeaways from our reporting.

• Big move of the day: Sisters Grace Neal and Summer Gehron-Hall recently purchased M & Co. in downtown Miamisburg and reopened it as With Much Grace Boutique following an extensive renovation.

• Schools: Miamisburg City School District’s new superintendent, Stacy Maney, is a longtime educator and administrator, who has deep roots in the community.

• Stat of the day: With a population of 55 residents, the village of Jacksonburg is the smallest village in the region and fifth-smallest in Ohio. Voters may decide if it should continue to exist.

• Heads up: The Foodbank Inc. is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Jefferson Twp. on Thursday.

• Happening today: Free coffee, complimentary pastries and exclusive discounts await seniors shopping at Kroger stores today.

• Athlete of the week: Who’s your pick? We’ve opened the voting for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week.

• Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals elected four new captains in a vote by the players, including defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who got the nod despite sitting out of practices until last week.

• Photo of the day: The 36th annual Ohio Renaissance Festival runs on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 26 at Renaissance Park near Harveysburg in Warren County. Here’s a look at highlights from the opening weekend.