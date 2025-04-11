Vintage Dayton: April 11, 2025

RiverScape; the Schuster Performing Arts Center; and minor league baseball.

“We were going to be the first to go and there was a lot of responsibility to do this right,” Murphy said.

***

As the Dragons celebrate their 25th season in Dayton, we went into the archives for stories, lists, photos and more about the Dragons history and why they make Dayton special.

More on Dragons history

• Why are they named the Dayton Dragons?

• From U.S. Rep. Mike Turner: The story of how the Dayton Dragons came to be

• PHOTOS: Our best Dayton Dragons images through the years

• Ranking the 10 best players in franchise history

• Why the Dragons moved from Rockford to Dayton

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• The Mackinaw Historic District in Franklin exists because of the Mackinaw Development Corporation and began in the 1880s.

• Dayton’s first railroad tracks were built to help construction of the Old Montgomery County Courthouse, which still stands today.

• One “crime family” was responsible for at least 25 bank robberies involving about $370,000 in the 1970s around Dayton and the wider region.

• The Deeds Carillon at Carillon Park is the largest musical instrument in Ohio. The first concert was held in 1942.

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we’ll include them in future newsletters.

The Towne Mall property in Middletown was in the news recently when it was announced that the City of Middletown was hosting a liquidation sale of items left in stores and other contents of the mall. We had a reader ask if we could tell them any of the original stores, and we did one better than that.

• Click here for our story: The 44 original stores at Middletown’s Towne Mall, including Camelot Music, Kay-Bee Toy and more

And if you like what you’re getting each week in the Vintage Dayton newsletter, please consider subscribing to the Dayton Daily News for as little as 99 cents.

Thank you for reading.