Vintage Dayton: April 18, 2025

The only Dayton-bound passenger — a 22-year-old Lebanese man named Philip Zenni — tried to jump aboard but was held back by an officer with a gun yelling, “Ladies and children first!”

From there, he escaped the disaster.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for the story of Zenni, who lived and worked in Dayton for many years.

More on the Titanic

• The world’s only Titanic museum was once housed in an isolated Sidney, Ohio building

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Thomas Cloud Park in Huber Heights is named after the former Montgomery County administrator who died at age 41.

• The area of the Oregon District originally included 27 building lots recorded in 1829 that sold for a total of $220.

• A shop called “The Boston” on East Third Street in Dayton began the department store empire of Thomas Elder of Elder-Beerman.

