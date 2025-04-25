Vintage Dayton: April 25, 2025

The comic strip, created by Chester Gould, appeared daily in The Dayton Herald and The Sunday Journal Herald for many years.

His popularity grew, and by 1937, Republic Pictures brought the character to television.

Dayton native Ralph Byrd was chosen from hundreds of applicants considered for the role of the ace detective.

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for the story of Byrd, who brought Dick Tracy to life on the screen. Click below for the full story.

***

