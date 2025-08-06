Vintage Dayton: August 8, 2025

Betz was born in Dayton on August 6, 1919 and was a third-grader at Jefferson School when she moved away to California.

She once told former DDN sports writer Marc Katz that she didn’t really learn the game here. As a child, she moved to Los Angeles, where she first played tennis, and later she lived in Washington, D.C., where she was married to sports columnist Bob Addie.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we go into the archives for a look back on the story of Pauline Betz and her rise to tennis fame in the 1940s.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Elvis played his last Dayton area concert in 1976, before 13,750 fans at UD Arena.

• The Classic Theater, which opened in Dayton in 1927, is believed to have been the first Black-built, Black-operated and Black-owned theater in the United States.

• The longest winning streak in Dayton-area high school football history was 49 straight games by the team at Jefferson High School.

• Phil Donahue got his start in Dayton, working in the news department at WHIO (radio) in 1959.

