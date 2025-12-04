Vintage Dayton: Dec. 5, 2025

***

• Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician.

• Looking at downtown Dayton, sometimes we forget significant structures that once dominated the skyline. Here’s a look at 5 of those former Gem City monuments.

• Jerry Gillotti started in the club and music business when he bought the Wedgewood Inn on Patterson Road. But preferring to be downtown, Gillotti sold the Wedgewood and started Gilly’s, which became a legendary jazz club.

• Perched on the Clifton Gorge above the Little Miami River sits the historic Clifton Mill. When it was built in 1802, it was thought to be the largest grist mill in existence at six stories tall.

