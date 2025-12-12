Vintage Dayton: Ded. 12, 2025

It began in 1990, which means it has been running (on and off) for about 35 years as of 2025.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we thought it would be fun to share some details about that first contest in 1990 and a whole bunch of the winning recipes we have enjoyed over recent years.

More food related stories from Dayton history

• Mikesell’s history: Beginning with a dried beef slicer, D.W. Mikesell grew a potato chip empire in Dayton

• Smales Pretzels, a delicious five-generation family business with many twists and turns in Dayton

• How to make treats like the old Dafler Pharmacy soda fountain in Dayton

• From peanuts to pizza: What to know about Marion’s Piazza history

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• A Scottish immigrant who moved to Dayton in 1874 saw a need for educating factory workers and founded what many years later became known Sinclair Community College.

• Memorial Hall’s entrance comprises the memorial itself, with inscriptions honoring local Civil War soldiers. Sculptures honoring Spanish-American War and World War I soldiers stand in the same area.

• Dayton’s ‘Pop’ Heikes was known throughout the world as the ‘Daddy of Them All’ in trapshooting.

• The historic Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, a centerpiece of the University of Dayton campus since 1869, was built with 22-inch walls and six chimneys when construction of the chapel began in 1867.

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we’ll include them in future newsletters. And if you like what you’re getting each week in the Vintage Dayton newsletter, please consider subscribing to the Dayton Daily News for as little as 99 cents.

Thank you for reading.