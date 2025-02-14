Vintage Dayton: Feb. 14, 2025

The library, named after Wilbur and Orville Wright and their sister, Katharine, is on Far Hills Avenue. It opened on Feb. 14, 1939 and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for the history of the library, which has been expanded over the years.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Official state plane: Ohio moved one step closer to making the Wright brothers' Wright Flyer III the official state airplane Wednesday following a unanimous Senate vote.

• A Dayton plumber once bought fake Rembrandts: On Monday, Feb. 10, 1947, federal agents took possession of the 1643 self-portrait by Rembrandt, estimated to be worth $140,000 (about $1.8 million in today’s dollars) that was stolen from a German museum in 1922.

• Valentine’s Day Massacre gangster in Dayton: Bugs Moran was arrested in Dayton in 1946 for kidnapping a bar manager during a robbery. Coverage of the case riveted the area.

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we’ll include them in future newsletters.

We were reminded this week that it had been 20 years since the murder of Dayton native Sister Dorothy Stang in the Amazon, which was a major international story.

• Click here for our story: Remembering Dayton native Sister Dorothy Stang on the 20-year anniversary of her death in the Amazon

And if you like what you’re getting each week in the Vintage Dayton newsletter, please consider subscribing to the Dayton Daily News for as little as 99 cents.

Thank you for reading.