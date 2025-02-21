Vintage Dayton: Feb. 21, 2025

Still on Ohio’s Death Row, Moreland was convicted of one of the most infamous set of murders in Dayton’s history.

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for the story of that night and Moreland’s trial and appeals.

More on Dayton crime history

• Dayton’s notorious ‘Christmas Killings’ of 1992: Map and timeline

• The Dayton Strangler: A decade of terror in the early 1900s and a serial killer never identified

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Duane Dafler’s recipe for his tangy nectar soda is one of Dayton’s best-kept secrets. That was part of the wonderful history of the former Dafler’s Pharmacy.

• Erma Bombeck first asked for a writing job at age 15. That was just one of the ways Bombeck, who was born on this date in 1927, was very unique.

• Dr. Eleanor Gertrude Brown was one of the most influential teachers in Dayton history. She accomplished many firsts for blind people during her lifetime and spent 40 years teaching in Dayton Public Schools

• W.S. McIntosh Park is named in honor of the father of the civil rights movement in Dayton. Read his impactful story.

