Vintage Dayton: Feb. 28, 2025

The Dayton native was known for the comics Dickie Dare, Terry and the Pirates, and Steve Canyon, which earned him fans from around the world.

By the end of his career, Caniff was one of the few surviving writer-artists left in the comic strip field.

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives to find out more about Caniff and his career in cartooning.

