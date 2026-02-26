Vintage Dayton: Friday, Feb. 27, 2026

In honor of this historic milestone, the DDN is taking a look back 50 years in a weekly series highlighting what was happening in Dayton around the 200th anniversary, back in 1976.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we look back at the week of Feb. 22-28, 1976.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• The Golden Lamb, founded in 1803 in Lebanon, is Ohio’s oldest continuously operating business.

• The Town & Country Shopping Center was the first shopping center in the area to have illuminated signs and only the second in the entire nation to feature an illuminated parking lot.

• In 1915, Mikesell was manufacturing approximately 95% of all potato chips sold in the city of Dayton.

