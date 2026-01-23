Vintage Dayton: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026

In honor of this historic milestone, the DDN is taking a look back 50 years in a weekly series highlighting what was happening in Dayton around the 200th anniversary, back in 1976.

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we look back at the week of Jan. 18-24, 1976.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• The Wright Flyer III is historically significant because it was the first “practical” airplane capable of banking, turning circles, and flying figure-eights.

• Teflon, invented by New Carlisle native Roy Plunkett, was originally a military secret used in the development of the atomic bomb.

• A 15-year-old Annie Oakley defeated professional marksman Frank Butler in a shooting contest that eventually led to their marriage.

