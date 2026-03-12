Vintage Dayton: Friday, Mar. 13, 2026

In honor of this historic milestone, the DDN is taking a look back 50 years in a weekly series highlighting what was happening in Dayton around the 200th anniversary, back in 1976.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we look back at the week of Mar. 8-14, 1976.

More stories from the archives

• Remembering 7 Dayton-area amusement parks that wowed with rides, games and animals

• Meet 20 Medal of Honor recipients with ties to the Dayton area

• Inland Children’s Chorus: More than three decades of song

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• The Rose Music Center was inspired by and modeled after the PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati.

• When the Grant-Deneau Tower was being built in the late 1960s it briefly held the title of the city’s tallest building at 331 feet.

• At its peak in 1910, the Dayton Grotto and National Home was a massive national tourist attraction, drawing over 660,000 visitors in a single year.

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool, old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we may include them in future newsletters. And if you like what you’re getting each week in the Vintage Dayton newsletter, please consider subscribing to the Dayton Daily News for as little as 99 cents.

Thank you for reading.