Vintage Dayton: Friday, Mar. 20, 2026

In honor of this historic milestone, the DDN is taking a look back 50 years in a weekly series highlighting what was happening in Dayton around the 200th anniversary, back in 1976.

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For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we look back at the week of Mar. 15-21, 1976.

More stories from the archives

• Remembering Steve Whalen, the Dayton police officer who died in the line of duty 35 years ago

• Meet Dayton’s Black trailblazers: Teachers, police officers, pilots, elected officials and more

• 42.1: Basketball legend Charlie Coles and the incredible scoring season of 1958-59

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• As Orville Wright was laid to rest, a formation of P-80 jet planes flew over the gravesite.

• Philip Zenni was the only Dayton-bound survivor of the sinking of the Titanic.

• During the Schuster Center’s 2003 opening, the legendary newsman Walter Cronkite served as the master of ceremonies for the star-studded “Evening of the Stars” performance.

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

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Thank you for reading.