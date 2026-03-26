Vintage Dayton: Friday, Mar. 27, 2026

In honor of this historic milestone, the DDN is taking a look back 50 years in a weekly series highlighting what was happening in Dayton around the 200th anniversary, back in 1976.

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For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we look back at the week of Mar. 22-28, 1976.

More stories from the archives

• Famous Dayton crimes: The 1933 bank robbery that held a Greene County village captive

• Who was Ervin J. Nutter? Meet the namesake of Wright State’s Nutter Center

• The former Ohio Bell Telephone Building, part of Dayton’s skyline for nearly a century

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• The modern cash register was originally invented by a saloon owner, James Ritty, to stop his employees from stealing his profits.

• In its early days, Bellbrook was a massive center for the pork industry.

• When workers were building the Miami and Erie Canal, in addition to their $5 monthly salary and board, workers received a daily ration of whiskey.

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Thank you for reading.