Vintage Dayton: Friday, Mar. 6, 2026

In honor of this historic milestone, the DDN is taking a look back 50 years in a weekly series highlighting what was happening in Dayton around the 200th anniversary, back in 1976.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we look back at the week of Feb. 29-Mar. 7, 1976.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Kettering author John Jake’s American Bicentennial series (The Kent Family Chronicles) was so popular that the final book sold 50,000 copies in just one week.

• Despite W.S. McIntosh’s life’s work as a civil rights pioneer who preached non-violence, he died a hero’s death in 1974 while heroically attempting to stop a jewelry store robbery in downtown Dayton.

• Requarth Lumber milled 1,000 board-feet of spruce for Orville Wright, which was then shipped to France for Wilbur Wright’s 1908 demonstration flights that captivated Europe.

