Vintage Dayton: July 11, 2025

After news this week that a new restaurant will be opening in the Wayne Avenue space formerly occupied by Tank’s, we heard from many people who wanted to remember the old spot.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for more on the history of Tank’s, which was a favorite for late-night eats and early-morning breakfasts for decades.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Memorial Hall hosted all kinds of events during its heyday, but one of its biggest claims to fame was Kenley Players summer-stock theater.

• James H. McGee was sworn in July 15, 1970 as Dayton’s first Black mayor.

• “Smokey” was Dayton’s famous fire dog for Companies 1 and 2 at the fire station at Webster and Ford streets during the 1930s and ‘40s.

