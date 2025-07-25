Vintage Dayton: July 25, 2025

The heat wave was deadly for many Ohioans because it happened before air conditioning was commonly used in homes.

Many people were forced to stay inside during the day and sleep outside at night to find relief from the scorching temperatures, which at one point reached 105 degrees in Dayton.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we go into the archives for a look back on the heat wave and how Daytonians dealt with the extreme weather event.

