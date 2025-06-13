Vintage Dayton: June 13, 2025

George “Bugs” Moran was a Chicago gangster known to be a bootlegging rival of Al Capone.

After a violent gang clash with Capone, Moran fled Chicago. He ended up in Dayton several years later.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for the story about the summer Moran’s gang pulled off a robbery in Dayton and had a high-profile trial for it.

