Vintage Dayton: June 27, 2025

Known at various times as St. Mary’s School, St. Mary’s Institute and St. Mary’s College, the school assumed its present identity as the University of Dayton in 1920.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we go into the archives for the story about how UD began as the school spends the year celebrating its 175th anniversary.

