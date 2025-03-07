Vintage Dayton: March 7, 2025

One of the most notable Statehouse architects was Warren County-born Nathan B. Kelley, who lived and worked most of his life in Columbus.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for stories about Kelley’s life (even though there’s no record of a photo of him) and what impact he had on the beautiful Statehouse building.

More on Dayton architects

• Ohio Stadium wouldn’t exist without Thomas French. Here’s what to know about the Dayton native

• Famed architect I.M. Pei designed ‘work of genius’ in downtown Dayton

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• The Kon-Tiki theater was once one of the most popular in the Dayton area, with its South Pacific Polynesian-themed décor.

• A three-day party officially opened the Dayton Arcade in March 1904, and visitors snacked on fruit, popcorn, candy, ice cream and cake.

• Edith Longstreth Boyer, an amateur meteorologist, saved Dayton’s weather history data when many records were destroyed in the Great Dayton Flood of 1913. She had set up a weather observatory in her Huffman Hill home in 1882.

• Esther Price Candies uses the same chocolate recipe developed by Esther Price herself in Dayton in the 1920s.

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we’ll include them in future newsletters.

A reader wrote recently to say they remember us doing a story in the recent past about an unsolved murder of a man who performed at area clubs, and they wondered if we could re-share that story.

• Click here for our story: The unsolved 1973 double murder of Dayton nightclub singer Eddie Herring and his wife

And if you like what you’re getting each week in the Vintage Dayton newsletter, please consider subscribing to the Dayton Daily News for as little as 99 cents.

Thank you for reading.