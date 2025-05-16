Vintage Dayton: May 16, 2025

The race track was in the news recently when it was announced that it has been purchased by the International Hot Rod Association.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives to dig up more details of that long tradition at Kil-Kare Speedway.

More on Dayton area sporting venues

• Remembering the glory days of the Dayton Speedway

• Hara Arena: Remembering an iconic Dayton venue

• War Memorial Sports Arena: The great Dayton sports facility that never happened

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• 2 Dayton drivers were part of first Daytona 500 in 1959 (and got a combined $360 in prize money).

• At one time, there were 28 makes of automobiles built in Dayton.

• The first Soap Box Derby in Dayton was held on steep and brick-paved Burkhardt Avenue in 1933.

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we’ll include them in future newsletters.

And if you like what you’re getting each week in the Vintage Dayton newsletter, please consider subscribing to the Dayton Daily News for as little as 99 cents.

Thank you for reading.