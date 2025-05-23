Vintage Dayton: May 23, 2025

The agreement, hammered out after 21 days of negotiations at the Hope Hotel at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, stopped the war between Bosnian, Croat and Serb forces, and provided a constitution for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Former President Bill Clinton received the Dayton Peace Prize in 2000 for his efforts to end the war. He returned to Dayton in 2015 to take part in 20th anniversary ceremonies.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we revisit the events surrounding the Dayton Peace Accords, which occurred 30 years ago.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery can trace its roots back more than 100 years, with several dramatic changes along the way.

• Deeds Carillon is the largest musical instrument in Ohio.

• Dayton National Cemetery was established as the burial site for residents of the Central Branch of the National Asylum for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers in 1867.

• Newcom Tavern is Dayton’s oldest building. The building served as Dayton’s first home, jail, church, general store and Montgomery County’s first temporary courthouse.

