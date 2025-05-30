Vintage Dayton: May 30, 2025

Not much was written about its effect on Dayton, but it did cause more deaths than even the Great Flood of 1913.

There are various accounts of how many people died, but the most common number, according to various ledgers of the time, is that 225 people died from the 1849 cholera outbreak in Dayton. The Great Flood took 123 lives.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives to find more local details of the cholera epidemic of 1849.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Reynolds and Reynolds, which began with six shop workers and a traveling salesman, was among the early printers that specialized in standardized business forms and revolutionized how records were kept.

• The city of Trotwood was named after a character, Aunt Betsey Trotwood, from Charles Dickens’ book, “David Copperfield.”

• When Dayton’s Union Station opened in 1900, crowds paid 10 cents each to see the inside of the new building.

