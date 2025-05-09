Vintage Dayton: May 9, 2025

He graduated from UD with a degree in electrical engineering.

Then Desch eventually became famous for his groundbreaking work on U.S. Navy bombes — the machines that broke Nazi German four-rotor enigma naval codes and helped to bring an end to World War II.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives to tell Desch’s story, which is one of Dayton-born genius.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• The Paul Laurence Dunbar House is one of the most historic places in Dayton.

• Multiple Kings Island attractions have major anniversaries this year, including one at 50 years.

• A group of Civil War veterans constructed the grotto at the Dayton VA Medical Center that stands today.

• The Bogie Busters golf event once brought some of the world’s biggest names to Dayton (as you can see from the photo).

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we’ll include them in future newsletters.

And if you like what you’re getting each week in the Vintage Dayton newsletter, please consider subscribing to the Dayton Daily News for as little as 99 cents.

Thank you for reading.